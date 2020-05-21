"Tujhe Badi Hassi Aa Rahi ": Virat Kohli Calls Out Karan Wahi's Comment On Anushka's Post

The world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. One such couple who has been posting adorable and goofy videos since the lockdown has started is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a funny video of Virat Kohli but it seems like Virat is not happy with a comment made by a celebrity, on the post. Read ahead to know all about it here-

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif Asked Anushka To Forward Her Name To Virat Kohli For World Cup Selection

Virat Kohli is unhappy about Karan Wahi laughing at his video posted by Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s videos always amuse their fans. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and posted a video of husband Virat Kohli, where the actor is seen strolling like a dinosaur, screaming at the top of his voice, inside their house. Anushka Sharma captioned the picture, “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪”.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Used Fake Names To Keep Their Wedding A Secret

Within no time, the post was spammed with likes and comments by the fans. Many celebrities also commented on the video posted by Anushka Sharma. These celebrities include television and movie actor, Karan Wahi, who put up multiple laughing emoji as his comment. However, Virat Kohli was very quicky to reply to Karan Wahi’s comment. The cricketer's reply read, “@karanwahi tujhe badi hassi aa rahi hai saale”, that means ‘you are laughing a lot’ in the Hindi language. Karan Wahi and Virat Kohli have been close friends, for years now. The two have even performed for the U-19 trials for Delhi, back in the initial days of Virat’s cricket career.

Other celebrities who have commented on the post includes Ranveer Singh, who commented “whut”. Even Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karnesh Sharma commented on the post saying, “This lockdown is bringing all sort of creatures exterior @anushkasharma”. Anushka Sharma replied to her brother instantly, saying “It’s higher these creatures come out than us going out”.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Wedding Caricature Catches Attention; Fans Call It 'cute'

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films’s production’s first web-series, Paatal Lok released on May 15, 2020 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The show received much love from the audience. Thanking her fans, Anushka recently put up a gratitude post on Instagram. Her caption read, “ Thanks for all the love! WATCH NOW on @primevideoin.@officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat @NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi”.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Claims To Have Never 'formally Proposed' To Anushka Sharma For Marrying Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.