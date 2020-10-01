Karisma Kapoor Gives Vintage Vibes In Her 'Throwback Thursday' Picture; See Post

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is known to enthrall fans with her charismatic looks, recently took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture on social media. Posting the snap by using the hashtag throwback Thursday the actress is seen emitting those 90's vintage vibes in the throwback picture on her Instagram page.

The picture which seems to be from one of her film’s shoot that shows the actress dressed in some vintage style with a cap and a short dress. While captioning the post, the Dil Toh Paagal Hai actress wrote, “Some Vintage Vibes throwback Thursday.” Several fans of the actress appreciated the actress’s beauty in the picture and hailed her dressing sense way back in the '90s as the “evergreen actress.” One of the users wrote, “Doesn’t look like vintage though. Evergreen Lolo.” Another user called her “gracious” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “You were a time traveler. U had the best figure best costume best appearance. Way back in Bollywood.” Another user wrote, “Simply gorgeous.”

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities when it comes to social media. She never misses out to share several moments and keeps her fans entertained by frequently giving a sneak peek into her life. Karisma Kapoor earlier shared a photo of her look from one of her past movies. Her fans began showering praises over her beautiful picture and also posted some cute compliments. Acing up the fashion game, the actress looked stunner in a beautiful black-and-white striped dress and captioned the post with a heart and a hashtag ‘flashback Friday.” The picture will just recapitulate all the old memories of the actress who looked spectacular in the ’90s.

