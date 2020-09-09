Karisma Kapoor & Hrithik Starrer 'Fiza' Clocks 20 Years, Actors Take Trip Down Memory Lane

Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fiza released on September 8 in the year 2000. The film has completed 20 successful years in the industry. Celebrating the milestone, lead actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from the film, wherein, one can see Karisma and Hrithik. She wrote, "20 years of Fiza ðŸ§¡ #fiza #memories #makingmoviesðŸŽ¬". Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post.

20 years of 'Fiza'

In this Instagram post, Karisma Kapoor shared two pictures. One was the still from the film and the other was the movie's poster. In the first image, the actor stunned in a cream dress with a wavy hairdo. Hrithik Roshan can be seen in a white t-shirt. The second picture was Fiza's movie poster that read as 'Fiza: in search of her brother'.

Karishma Kapoor also shared a couple of Instagram stories featuring behind the scenes and some stills from the film. In the first story, she shared a BTS of the film, wherein, one can spot Karisma, Hrithik, Jaya Bachchan, director Khalid Mohammed and the crew. Kapoor wrote, "Making movies #Fiza". In the second Instagram story, she posted a still from the film. She wrote, "20 years of Fiza".

In this image, one can see Karisma sitting next to Hrithik Roshan. While the actor wore a white t-shirt paired with blue denim, the latter donned a black outfit. In the last story, she reshared a fan post celebrating Karisma Kapoor's character Fiza Ikramullah. The post had the actor's stills from the film combined in one collage. Hrithik Roshan also reshared Karisma's IG stories. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's photos on Instagram stories.

Fans' reactions

Along with Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, fans are also celebrating the film's milestone. Netizens have poured wishes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "0yrs n you are still the same.. so beautiful", while another commented, "Happy 20 years". Take a look at more reactions below.

More about 'Fiza'

Fiza is a crime thriller starring Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Helmed by Khalid Mohammed, the film is bankrolled by Pradeep Guha. Fiza was a huge commercial success with over â‚¹247 million as worldwide box office collection. The film also received positive reviews for its plot, music and performances by the leads. Karisma Kapoor won the Best Actor Award at the 46th Filmfare Awards.

