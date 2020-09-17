Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Karisma Kapoor In Short Hair Is Completely Unrecognisable

Currently, a throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor is making rounds on the internet. In this picture, baby Karisma Kapoor can be seen standing with her parents as she smiles for a picture. The actor looks unrecognisable in the picture. She is seen donning a bob-cut hairstyle in the picture. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Karisma Kapoor’s picture. Take a look at this unseen photo:

Karisma Kapoor's unseen picture with Kareena and Riddhima Kapoor

On the occasion of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen picture with Riddhima and Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, Randhir Kapoor is seen holding Kareena and Riddhima in his arms while Karisma Kapoor is seen adorably hugging him. Baby Karisma is captured candidly with closed eyes donning a faded smile. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, "Sister sledge â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial ðŸŽˆ".

Karisma Kapoor's 'manic Monday' video

Karisma Kapoor has been active on social media since she made her comeback to acting with Mentalhood. One of her recent uploads has been getting a lot of attention on social media. She shared a video of herself while she was travelling for some work. The video shows Karisma Kapoor in a black hoodie and a pair of black sunglasses. The Mentalhood actor captioned the picture as, “Just a regular early morning catching a flight to go to work#worklife #hustle #onthego #missingtravel#throwback”. The post has already gained over 20 K views within just 30 minutes of being uploaded.

More about Karisma Kapoor

On the professional end, Karisma Kapoor was recently in the Alt Balaji’s popular show, Mentalhood. She was seen in the lead role in the series and made her digital debut with the same. The series revolves around a multi-tasking mom, who tries to find the right balance in parenting and tries to spread her knowledge to other mothers through a blog. The series is created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India. Mentalhood's cast includes popular celebrities like Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mri in prominent roles.

