What Happened To Izzie On 'Grey's Anatomy'? Find Out If She Dies In The Show

Grey’s Anatomy aired its 300th episode on Thursday, November 9. The show paid tribute to the surgeons on the show. The makers of the show also paid tribute to Izzie Stevens as she was missed by fans. And fans are now wondering what happened to Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy. Did Izzie die on Grey’s Anatomy? Who is Izzie on Grey's Anatomy? Read below to know what exactly happened to Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy.

Did Izzie die on Grey's Anatomy?

Fans were wondering whether Izzie died on Grey's Anatomy. But the truth is, Izzie Stevens did not die. Many fans assumed that she is dead, but she is still alive. Fans also believe that she’s dead because her character was suffering from brain cancer.

What happened to Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy?

For those wondering what happened to Izzie on Grey's Anatomy, it was during the fifth season when Izzie started suffering from hallucinations and later realised that she had brain cancer which had spread through her brain. She immediately began visiting the doctor and underwent several surgeries to fight the disease.

After several months of battle, Izzie became cancer-free and then married Alex Karev and they moved to Seattle to start a new life. Alex and Izzie later divorced and Izzie did not return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Who played the character of Izzie Stevens?

If you are wondering who is Izzie on Grey's Anatomy, Izzie Steven’s character was played by Katherine Heigl. She starred from Season one to Season six. It was reported that Katherine had issues with the makers of the show, therefore, she decided to call it quits.

It was also said that she left the show so that she could focus on movies. The maker of the show revealed in an interview that her leaving the show was bad but he was not surprised about it. While Katherine said that it was sad, it was what she wanted.

