Katherine Heigl's Hilarious Reaction On Finding Out The Innuendo About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Recently, Katherine Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video of her husband and kids dancing to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar. However, she was surprised to know the fan theory about what the Harry Styles’ song meant and revealed that she did not think of it like that. The reaction of The Ugly Truth actor is doing the rounds on social media.

Katherine discovers Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' meaning

Apparently, actor Katherine Heigl was unaware that fans have come up with a theory that Harry Styles’ song Watermelon Sugar is an innuendo about sex. Fans figured that the song is an ode to the female anatomy and Harry sings about oral sex in the song. So when Katherine uploaded a video of her husband and daughters dancing in front of the TV screen with the music video playing in the background, fans rushed to tell the actor about the innuendo.

In the video, the family of Katherine grooves to the song and turns around and waves at camera on the word “high” as if they are saying “hi”. In the video, her daughters Adalaide and Nancy are seen along with husband Josh. Watch the video below.

Katherine Heigl's Instagram video

As soon as the post went up on social media, a user commented, "Oh no, this song is about going down on women but the kids don't need to know that." To this, the actor responded, "The kids??!! What about me??!! I thought it was a random slightly chaotic song about watermelons and sugar and... well hell I have no idea what I thought the song was about."

Another user commented, "Honey you know that song is about oral sex right?? @katherineheigl ðŸ˜‚ I about died when I found out", Heigl replied, "No it’s not... it’s about watermelons and sugar and a good hearty “ HELLO”.

Other netizens react to Katherine Heigl's family video

Even though Katherine found out about the hidden meaning of the song the funny way, her post received a number of positive reactions from her fans. Numerous people commented on the post about how adorable her family was and how sweet her kids looked in the video. Several other fans commented that they love watching family videos of the actor, check out some of the fan comments below.



Image credits: Katherine Heigl and Harry Styles Instagram

