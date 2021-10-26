Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes Breakup 3 Months After ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes were among the most popular couples on the American tv show, The Bachelorette who recently announced their separation through social media.

The duo penned a heartfelt note to all their fans and revealed how they decided to part ways with mutual love and respect and urged the fans for kindness and privacy.

Why Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes split?

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes recently took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a note revealing that they have decided to go their separate ways. They also added their memorable pictures together to their respective posts and added a similar note to their posts.

In the caption, they expressed gratitude for the moments they shared together and the entire journey that had unfolded this year. They further revealed the reason behind their separation and stated that they were not compatible as life partners and it was the most caring choice for both of them to move forward independently. They further concluded the note by stating how they will forever want the best for one another and urged their fans to support them in their decision.

The note read, "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision." (sic)

Many celebrity artists took to their official Instagram posts and expressed their feelings on their separation announcement. Many artists namely Carla Marie, Tommy Bracco, Tara Kelly, Renee Maynard, Mearg Tareke and others sent lots of love to them by pouring in heart emojis. Some also sent best wishes to them and added more hearts in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to The Bachelorette fame Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes' separation announcement on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@blakemoynes