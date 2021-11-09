Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5's New Promo Shows Similarity Between Himmat & Maninder

After leading his team of A-list officers in Special Ops, Kay Kay Menon is set to share how Himmat Singh became the best RAW agent. Special Ops 1.5 is one of the most anticipated shows of Diseny+ Hotstar of 2021. While the new season of the show is set to come out in a few days, the makers are increasing the excitement among viewers with regular updates. Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar recently shared another 30-second promo of the upcoming story of Himmat Singh.

Taking to their social media handles, Disney+ Hotstar recently dropped a brand new promo of the upcoming crime thriller series Special Ops 1.5. The promo begins with Himmat Singh being praised for his work and also an introduction to an upcoming issue as the lead antagonist Maninder Singh goes missing with some highly classified naval secrets. Later, Vinay Pathak's Abbas Sheikh calls Maninder and Himmmat Singh two sides of a coin. Some action and fight sequences follow, featuring Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh and Aadil Khan's Maninder Singh.

Special Ops 1.5 official trailer

While Special Ops 1.5 is the next season of the original show, it still is not exactly a sequel or a prequel. The showrunner released the official trailer on October 19, a day before its schedule, as rumours of the trailer's leak surfaced on the internet. As per the trailer, the coming season will take place after the events of Himmat Singh's ongoing investigation by some government officials. Moreover, the trailer also hinted that Vinay Pathaks' Abbas Sheikh will narrate Himmat Singh's story.

The upcoming season will see how Himmat Singh overcame several challenges in life and became the best RAW agent. It will also see a new antagonist Maninder Singh, played by Aadil Khan. Himmat Singh's romantic side will also be unveiled in the upcoming season, which will also reveal how he met his wife. The show casts Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Aishwarya Sushmita.

The first season of the show saw Himmat Singh's team of some special agents, who he specially trained to hunt down the mastermind of a terror attack on the parliament. The story of the show was inspired by espionage missions undertaken by India in the last two decades. Special Ops 1.5 is set to hit the streaming service on November 12.

