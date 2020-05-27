'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3' To Have Ronit Roy In An Unimaginable And New Avatar

Ekta Kapoor’s popular web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai has announced the release of its third season. Unlike the first two seasons, the third season is expected to show Ronit Roy in a different avatar. Read ahead to know more-

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3 to have Ronit Roy in a new avatar

The announcement for the release of the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai was made on June 6, 2020. After the success of the first two seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of the show.

Talking about his character in the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Ronit Roy revealed that the first two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain were very exciting to shoot for him and he took great pleasure in portraying the character of Rohit Mehra.

The actor was speaking to a leading entertainment daily and said that the third season of the show is going to be better than the first two seasons put together. Ronit Roy also said that in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, audiences will see a Rohit Mehra in a never seen before avatar and also assured that it is going to be an amazing season.

ALTBalaji shared the streaming date of the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain along with the motion poster of the show. They captioned it as, "Is love enough for a relationship? Are some relationships better off without a tag? Can you forgive someone who has betrayed you? Kya kuch Humsafar sirf Kehne Ko Humsafar hote hain? These questions will be raised once again, questions that sometimes don’t have an answer. Watch how each situation challenges societal norms of marriage, relationships and love on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3; trailer out on 23rd May, show streaming 6th June on #ALTBalaji (sic)”.

The lead cast of the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain also has an addition. The lead cast of the show includes Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punj, Mona Singh, and Aditi Vasudev. Going by the poster and trailer of the show, it looks like Aditi Vasudev plays a pivotal role in the show.

After parting ways with Ana, Ronit Roy's character Rohit will try to find solace in Amaira's arms. At least that's what the makers are hinting at. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will begin streaming on ALT Balaji from June 6, 2020.

