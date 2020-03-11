'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain': Best Moments From Show You Must Watch

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is one of the supremely successful and popular family drama web series. The scintillating show features Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in prominent roles. The series also features Parth Samthaan in Season 2 as Bani's love interest (Bani - the role played by Pooja Banerjee). Fans love Ronit Roy and Mona Singh's performance in the web series. With all that said, here are some of the best moments from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain:

Best moments from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Rohit Mehra (Ronit Roy) on the realisation of his desire

Rohit expresses his feelings for Ananya in one of the episodes. He says he had everything including flourishing life, money, and a successful career but he still could feel a void in his life. He could not understand this until he met Ananya and that is when he understood what he wanted in his life. This is one of the best moments of Ronit as fans loved the way she expressed his feelings.

Poonam Kapoor (Gurdeep Kohli) explaining Rohit (Ronit Roy) about marriage

Poonam tries to explain to him all the things she has done for the marriage to be successful and supported him during downtimes. And now that he has everything balanced out he has fallen for someone else. Fans love this moment from the web series as Gurdeep tries to portray the woman's responsibilities to make a marriage work.

Rohit (Ronit Roy) on pretending to be happy

Ronit expresses his deep feelings in this scene and says he can fulfill everyone's wishes. He fulfilled his father's wish of him becoming a CA and his mother's wish to marry Poonam and his wife's desire to have kids. Fans again loved this moment from the show as Ronit has perfectly done justice to his character by depicting the pain of pretending to be happy.

