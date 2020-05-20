'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Announced: Ronit, Mona, Gurdeep To Reunite

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have announced the third season of the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a love story between a married couple. The show has managed to garner a great audience for the first two seasons. It has now been revealed that the show will be back for one more season.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 will be available for streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from June 6, 2020. A motion poster of the show was released on the official Instagram account of ALTBalaji. It has also been revealed that the trailer of the show will be released on May 23, 2020. Check out the motion poster of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3.

While posting the motion poster, the official Instagram of ALTBalaji mentioned, ‘Is love enough for a relationship? Are some relationships better off without a tag? Can you forgive someone who has betrayed you? Kya Kuch Humsafar sirf Kehne Ko Humsafar hote hain? These questions will be raised once again, questions that sometimes don’t have an answer. Watch how each situation challenges societal norms of marriage, relationships and love on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, Season 3.’ [sic]

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain story

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is the story of a happily married couple with two daughters. The role of the married couple is essayed by Ronit Roy (as Rohit), and Gurdeep Kohli (as Poonam). However, the couple begins to drift apart after Rohit starts liking an independent interior designer, Ananya, played by Mona Singh. He starts living with her asks for a divorce from his wife.

In the second season, Rohit shares an intimate night with Poonam, and the two decide to keep it a secret. However, season two of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain ends with Ananya finding out about the two. It has been reported that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 is expected to revolve around how the trio moves forward in life.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain cast

Characters from the previous seasons like Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh, Palak Jain, Pooja Banerjee, and Apurva Agnihotri will all be a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3. However, new faces are also expected to make their way in the show. It has been reported that Anjum Fakih, best known for her role in the television show Kundali Bhagya, will be a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3.

