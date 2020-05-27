'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain': A Look At Gurdip Punjj's Character Evolution In The Show

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a web series bankrolled by Shristi Arya Behl and Goldie Behl for Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji. The series features Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The plot of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain revolves around the life of Rohit Mehra (Played by Ronit Roy) who is a chartered accountant and married to Poonam (Played by Gurdip Punjj) but has an extra-marital affair with an interior designer Ananya Sharma (Mona Singh). The third season of the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will premiere on June 6, 2020. Here’s taking a look at Gurdip Punjj’s character evolution in the series.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 1

Gurdip Punjj’s character in the first season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is of a loving mother and a housewife. Poonam and Rohit have two loving daughters namely Bani and Nikki. On the outside, it appears to be a happy family but behind the curtains lies the hidden truth of Poonam and Rohit’s unhappy marriage.

When the secret of Rohit’s love affair is revealed, it shocks everyone especially his wife Poonam. The first season of Kehne Ko Hamsafar Hain sees Gurdip as a dependent housewife who couldn’t raise her opinion out loud for the sake of her daughter. She is dumped by her husband for his lover.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 2

The second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain sees Gurdip Punjj becoming a strong independent woman. While Rohit is dealing with problems maintaining his second marriage, Poonam is trying to raise both her daughters alone. When Rohit realises his mistake, he tells Poonam how she would never have chosen her career over him. Poonam’s independent character can be seen replying maybe that is why he never gave importance to her.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3

After looking at the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, Gurdip’s character seems to have moved on. She is now happily married to another. The upcoming season sees new problems and twists in the life of Ronit as he has now been divorced twice and his living his life alone. He keeps consuming alcohol to stay away from the pain. Have a look at the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 here:

