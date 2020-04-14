Khatrimaza Leaks 'The Raikar Case' Web Series Online | See Full Details

Torrent Websites such as Khatrimaza enables Bollywood movies and web series download. Khatrimaza is a pirated content provider and torrent website that permits the users to access many of the latest Bollywood and Hollywood movies, TV shows, Web series and other regional content. This time, Khatrimaza has leaked the thriller Raikar Case web series of Aditya Sarpotdar.

Khatrimaza is a known portal for Bollywood movies download and is also promoting piracy in the United States and India. Though, the material that is provided by Khatrimaza or any other pirated website is illegal and banned by the Government. Khatrimaza, the online website providing pirated content, had started operations a few years ago and has become one of the prominent performers for Bollywood movies download. The official Khatrimaza portal is khatrimaza.pink, and the users access Khatrimaza movies through the Android app as well.

Khatrimaza 2020 has leaked Raikar Case web series

About the Raikar Case web series

The Raikar Case is a whodunnit thriller web series. Raikar Case web series is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is penned by Karmanya Ahuja, Bijesh Jayarajan, Chinmay Mandlekar and Anita Nair streaming on Voot Select. The Raikar Case includes a talented cast of Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati in the pivotal roles. The story of the Raikar Case web series revolves around a murder mystery around the Raikar family established in Goa. The Raikar Case showcases a dreadful suicide case that may or may not be a murder.

Movies leaked by Khatrimaza.pink

Khatrimaza Bollywood movies that have been leaked recently include titles like Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Street Dancer 3D and Malang. However, Khartimaza movies not only offers Bollywood movies download, but it also allows users to download Hollywood movies such as Star Wars and Joker. Khatrimaza movies download is the all in one torrent website that offers Bollywood, Hollywood movies download and also has regional language movies.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered as a severe offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to promote or engage in piracy in any form.

