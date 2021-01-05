Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won To Star In Korean Remake Of BBC's Criminal Justice

Korean artists are making waves all around the globe. Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won are two such actors who have impressed the audiences and critics with their performances in films. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans of these actors, they have been roped in to play the lead characters in the remake of BBC's series Criminal Justice. Read ahead to know more about the project.

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won to star in Criminal Justice remake

According to a report by Hello Korean Pop, Kim Soo Hun and Cha Seung Won have been roped in to play the lead characters in the remake of BBC's web series Criminal Justice. The news was confirmed by both the actors' agency Gold Medalist and YG Entertainment respectively. The remake is titled as The Night.

The Night tells the story of two men who are trapped in the murder of a woman. Kim Soo Hyun will the character of a college-going student who lives a very boring life. But his life turns the moment he gets dragged in the murder case. Cha Seung Won will play the character of the lawyer who is going to Kim Soo Hyun's character. He is the most brilliant lawyer out there but he is the only one who believes that Hyun is innocent.

The filming of this crime drama series will take place in the first half of this year. The project is reported to release in the second half. The broadcast service to the streaming service where the show will release is not announced yet.

Kim Soo Hyun has starred in some of the popular movies. Some of his notable works are Will It Snow for Christmas? Moon Embracing the Sun, Crash Landing on You and My Love from the Star. He was last seen in the web series Its Okay To Not Be Okay. Some of the most popular series and films of Cha Seung Won are If the Sun Rises in the West, My Teacher, Mr Kim, Small Town Rivals and Eye For An Eye. He was last seen in the disaster drama film Sinkhole.

