Did You Know Parzaan Dastur Lent His Voice For The Film 'Hum Tum'?

Parzaan Dastur has come a long way from the time of his memorable appearance as the ‘little sardarji’ that eventually blossomed into a famous meme template. His work in the film as a child actor is known by generations of audiences. However, not many know about his work in the film Hum Tum as well, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. The film was received well by the audience and had become a hit. Have a look at the role of the child actor in the movie.

Parzaan Dastur was a voice actor in Hum Tum – did you know?

The character of Saif Ali Khan is that of a ‘ladies man’ who is also a cartoonist by profession. In the movie, his cartoon ‘Hum Tum’ explores the conflicting behaviours of a man and a woman and the film had different animated scenes in which his cartoons ‘Hum’ and ‘Tum’ entertain the audience. Parzaan Dastur voivces ‘Hum’ in the movie, with his voice fitting well with the animated character and scenes. His part in this particular movie as a voice actor has remained lesser recognised by the audience.

His still as the ‘little sardarji’ has become extremely popular in recent times among netizens, as the template along with his dialogue has become one of the most preferred ‘meme materials’. However, Hum Tum remains another popular one of Parzaan Dastur’s movies, although he was himself not seen on the screen. In other news of this popular child actor, rather gripping information has surfaced which will surprise anyone who is familiar with him as he is all set to get married to his fiancé Delna Shroff. He even posted a picture of him proposing to her on his Instagram. Check out the post here:

Down on one knee, the actor proposed in a rather dramatic fashion on the beach, during sunset. The couple is expected to soon tie the knot. Apart from Hum Tum, Parzaan Dastur has also worked in other films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Break Ke Baad and other films.

