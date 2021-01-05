Neha Sharma Shares Stunning Picture With Sister Aisha, Highlights Her Natural Grace

Actor Neha Sharma recently took to social media to share an adorable picture with her sister Aisha Sharma. In the selfie picture posted, the two stunning ladies are seen settled in the car while they take a ride together. They can be spotted with a no-makeup look while donning casual outfits to suit the occasion. Through the caption for the post, actor Neha Sharma has shared details about her bond with her sister while explaining what she means to her. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see pictures of the two natural beauties.

Neha Sharma’s love for sister Aisha

Actor Neha Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with her sister Aisha Sharma. In the picture posted, the two ladies look strikingly similar as they have distinct facial features and a similar skin tone. Aisha Sharma is seen clicking the selfie while Neha leans on her, in the backseat of their vehicle. They have opted for a no-makeup look and have topped it up with a vintage filter which highlights their natural blush and keeps the picture colour-coordinated.

In this selfie, Neha Sharma is seen wearing a simple white sweatshirt which has a common neckline and proper length. She is seen wearing a pair of stone earrings while her hair has been left open with a middle partition. Aisha Sharma, on the other hand, is seen wearing a sober coloured jumpsuit which has been put together with a white turtle neck inner. She is seen wearing a sweet smile across her lips while pulling off the natural look with grace.

In the caption for the post, Neha Sharma has tagged the duo as the ‘Sharma Sisters’ through a small hashtag. She has also mentioned that they will stay together forever, no matter what happens. The much-loved actor has also added a bunch of emoticons to express herself better. Have a look at the post on Neha Sharma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about the beauty of the sisters while highlighting how similar they look. They have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their love for the duo. Have a look.

