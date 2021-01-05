R Madhavan Gives Befitting Reply To Fan Who Said He 'ruined His Career Behind Alcohol'

Actor R Madhavan recently gave a befitting reply to a social media user who shared a post and opined about the actor and his career choices. The user Anoosha Bhandarkar, a doctor by profession took to Twitter and expressed her fan love for R Madhavan and even confessed that the actor has ruined his “brilliant career, health and life behind alcohol.” On reading the post, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Main actor was quick enough to reply to the social media and questioned her diagnosis.

R Madhavan gives a reply to a fan

Anoosha in her tweet wrote that the actor was once her crush and she was in awe of his acting skills. Later she questions his choices in the career. Sharing her views on the same, the user wrote, “Maddy was once my heartthrob. But Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs... While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud Now look at him, his face & eyes They speak it all..”

Maddy was once my hearthrob ❤️💞



But

Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs..



While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud

Now look at him, his face & eyes

They speak it all..! — Anoosha Bhandarkar (@AnooshaBhandar1) January 4, 2021

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

R. Madhavan quickly responded to the user’s words and judgment. He wrote, “Oh. So that’s your diagnosis? I am worried about YOUR patients. Maybe you need a Docs appointment.” R Madhavan is always seen interacting with fans and replying to a few on social media with his hilarious replies. Earlier, the actor responded to a fan who had a crush on him for over a decade. His fan took to Twitter and expressed his feelings about how she has had a crush on the actor for the past two decades, to which Madhavan responded by tweeting “Yeppa”. Seeing his reply to his fan, other fans of the actor also started commenting on the tweet as well.

I have a crush on @ActorMadhavan over 2 decades...🥰🥰 — Vennila🤍 (@nilainlalaland) December 14, 2020

R Madhavan made his debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was released in 2001 and became one of the most entertaining roles of the actor as well. Along with his long career in acting that has spanned over two decades, Madhavan has worked in a number of hit films. Some of the most popular R Madhavan's movies include 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu, and its sequel, and many more. He was recently seen in Nishabdham which released earlier this year.

