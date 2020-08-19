'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Star Kim Soo-hyun's Dramas And Movies To Binge-watch

Kim Soo-Hyun in It's Okay To Not Be Okay was one of the formidable actors in the drama. The actor essayed Gang Tae in the reel story and many fans were amused of his acting abilities. The writer of the show, Jo Yong, also expressed in an interview with Soompi, a Korean news media portal, that Kim Soo-Hyun's acting in the 9th episode was better than the script itself. The actor received praises from fans and critics alike. If new fans of the actor want to see more of It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-Hyun's dramas then here is a good read.

Also Read | Mr Sunshine's Cast: A Good Mix Of Renowned Korean Actors For The Early 20th Century Drama

Kim Soo-Hyun's dramas and films that a new fan must watch-

My Love From The Star

Jun Ji-Hyun and Kim Soo-Hyun's drama My Love From The Star is a rom-com that released back in 2013. According to reports, the drama was one of the high rated dramas of its time and also catapulted Kim Soo-Hyun’s career to the frontlines. The storyline is about an alien who falls in love with an actor. Ji Hyun’s solo scenes are also worth the time one might invest in.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Healed Him, Show Sets Finale TRP Record

Moon Embracing the Sun

Moon Embracing the Sun witnessed Kim Soo-Hyun and Han Ga-in in the lead roles. Both renowned actors encompass through the historical plotline. As per drama reviews and reports, the drama has an enormous amount of twists and turns. Kim Soo-Hyun and Han Ga-in’s chemistry is also established in the early episodes in the drama.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

Also Read | 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Finale Episode Hints At Season Two For The Drama?

The Producers

The Producers is ‘almost real’ says fans as it tells the tale of four people who work in a broadcasting station. Kim Soo-Hyun, IU, Cha Tae-Hyun and Gong Hyo-jin are sharing the screen space all at once. Despite Kim Soo-Hyun being the second lead in the drama, his role is unmissable in the rom-com.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

Dream High

Dream High starred Suzy and Soo-Hyun in the lead role and the two became one of the most popular on-screen couples of the time. The 2011 drama was set in a high school which love and hate relationship between the leads. The lead characters in the drama wish to become actors and face several challenges along the way.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

The Thieves

The film is about a group of thieves trying to pull off a high-level heist. The star-studded drama witnessed Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Hye-Su, Jun Ji-Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Oh Dal-Su and Simon Yam. The movie was reportedly the 8th highest-grossing films of all time in South Korea.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Healed Him, Show Sets Finale TRP Record

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.