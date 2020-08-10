'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Finale Episode Hints At Season Two For The Drama?

It's Okay To Not Be Okay, the Korean drama, aired its finale episode on Sunday and the ending has left fans wishing for more. The 16th episode gave a closure to the story which had many loops and twists. In the finale, Moon Sang Tae is finally free of his fear of butterflies. Moon Gang Tae and Moon Young finally overcome their fear. The twisted childhood of Moon Young comes to light. The lead characters witness a happily ever after. However, the finale has left some loose ends to be explored further, with Moon Young and Gang Tae setting off for a road trip in the end.

Finale of It's Okay to Not Be Okay hints at season 2?

It's Okay to Not Be Okay finale is leaving fans with expectations for more. The hints throughout the show where there are possibilities for another new season begins with Moon Young’s first visit to her mother after she was put behind bars. Despite the incident giving a sense of closure for Moon Young, the mother's eyes seem to be filled with a sense of vengeance for the Gang Tae, which might mean there can be a season two. There can be a possibility of the mother's escape from the prison and a future story that is It's Okay To Not Be Okay season 2.

Towards the end of It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Sang Tae and Gang Tae go separate ways. However, Moon Young urges Sang Tae to stay. She asks him to draw for her. However, he leaves to become an independent illustrator. Although this seems like a normal conversation but if read between the lines, Moon Young was hinting that she will be writing another story. This another story can lead to a season two. She is willing to work again against her initial decision to quit writing.

The makers can explore the individual lives of the lead characters again or cover a reunion episode for the trio, where they all live together. The drama has several potential supporting characters whose lives can be the centre of It's Okay To Not Be Okay season 2.

