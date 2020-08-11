Mr Sunshine's Cast: A Good Mix Of Renowned Korean Actors For The Early 20th Century Drama

Korean romance-war drama Mr Sunshine released back in 2018, however, it is now streaming on Netflix. The Korean drama stars Lee Byung-hun in the lead role with an extensive star-casr in the period drama set in former Seoul, South Korea, that is Hanseong. Set in the early 20th century, the story is about a Korean origin man turned to become a western soldier essayed by Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-Ri's character who is born and brought up in the most traditional way. The drama was brought together by screenplay writer Kim Eun Sook along with director Lee Eung Bok. The 2018 drama had several songs that struck the right chord with the audience and the composer for most of these songs was Nam Hye Seung. Here is a brief overview of Mr Sunshine's Cast and crew-

Lee Byung Hun as Choi Yoo Jin / Eugene Choi

Capt. Eugene Choi essayed by Lee Byung-hun is a marine officer who comes back from an almost life-threatening deployment. He meets then-President Theodore Roosevelt and is assigned to sort the trade problems in the Korean region of Joseon. The Hangseong area then witnesses a series of war-like conditions. Eugene is responsible to solve many problems, but things change when he falls for Go Ae Shin.

Mr Sunshine's characters' main female lead Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin

Go Ae Shin is a Joseon noblewoman. However, she has lost everything when she was quite young. She later trains herself to be a sniper in the army. However, her meeting with Eugene proves to be an end to be part of the righteous army.

Kim Min Jung as Kudo Hina / Lee Yang Hwa

Kudo Hina or Lee Yang Hwa has all the rfiches, but her early life is filled with trauma and distress. Married off at a young age to a rich, old man for money, she has power and vigour. However, her life only opens up to rocky roads. She is an influential woman in the reel story.

Yoo Yeon Seok as Gu Dong Mae / Ishida Sho

Gu Dong Mae or known by his Japanese name, Ishida Sho, is a Korean origin boy. However, he flees to Japan, when his parents are killed. He later becomes a samurai with nothing to lose. A member of the Musin society, all he can see is right over wrong as he is brought up that way. He and Ae-shin have a fated connection in the reel story.

Byun Yo Han as Kim Hui Sung

Kim Hui Sung is a nobleman, who has received everything through inheritance. The most powerful man in the story. He has an emotional scare when his grandfather’s evil actions keep him away from home.

Main supporting member of Mr Sunshine's cast

Kim Gab Soo as Hwang Eun San

He is responsible for Eugene’s escape to the west. He is also a skilled worker and a man of wisdom. In the reel story, he is also the leader of the Righteous army.

Choi Moo Sung as Jang Seung Goo

He is the man responsible for Go Ae-shin’s fearlessness. He often hates the Emperor and the means by which the state is run.

Other cast members of Mr Sunshine

Kim Nam Hee as Colonel Takashi Mori as a Mr Sunshine's characters

Lee Jung Eun as Haman Daek in Mr Sunshine's Cast

Kim Byung Chul as Il Shik in Mr Sunshine's Cast

David McInnis as Major Kyle Moore in Mr Sunshine's Cast

Shin Jung Keun as Haeng Rang

Jo Woo Jin as Im Jung Soo

Shin-Soo Yun as Su Mi (Do Mi’s sister)

Mr Sunshine's characters in other roles in the reel story.

Yoon Byung Hee

Choi Jin Ho

Kang Shin Il

Lee Seung Jun

Oh Ah Yun

Bae Jung Nam

Yoon Joo Man

Kim Eui Sung

Park Ah In

Seo Yoo Jung

Lee Ho Jae

Kim Na Woon

Choi Min Young

Kim Dong Gyun

Kim Yong Ji

Kwon Hyuk

Jung Hee Tae

Lee Shi Hoon

Jang Dong Yoon

Kim Shi Eun

Sung Yoo Bin

Kim Hye Eun

