Kim Soo Hyun Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Healed Him, Show Sets Finale TRP Record

As the mysterious thriller Korean drama Its Okay to not be Okay premiered its finale last Sunday, the show’s lead cast members Kim So Hyun, Seo Yeo Ji and Oh Jung Se got candid about their favourite memories from the show. It's Okay To Not Be Okay’s last episode gave away many answers to its viewers and concluded with surprising twists and plotlines. It managed to unite the three lead characters Moon Gang Tae, Jo Moon Young and Moon Sang Tae. By the last episode, Moon Sang Tae even let go of the fear of butterflies and the three main characters could drive away their trauma’s from childhood.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay finale records highest TRP

The dark, often intimidating yet interesting show witnessed a happy ending with Moon Sang Tae driving away from his brother, setting him free of any inhibitions. The finale witnessed the highest rating as reported in the Korean media. The drama had an average viewership of 7.3%, but the finale saw a 7.6% jump. It took the highest slot amid all shows that are aired at that timing.

Kim Soo Hyun is emotional about the end

The drama is Kim Soo Hyun's first stint after serving for the mandatory military service for almost two years. He revealed in an interview with a Korean news media outlet, Soompi, that he feels revived and healed after looking at the response received for the drama. He said that just like the title, ‘It’s Okay to not be Okay’, people watching the show must know that it is alright to have a little difference in opinion, appearance or mindset. The drama covered mental health issues and how to cope with it, which is a way to help learn and remove the taboo around mental health issues, said the actor in the interview. The drama was a ‘healing process’ as per the actor.

Kim Soo Hyun in It's Okay To Not Be Okay

While commenting on working with the cast and crew, he said that it was a delight to work with the people responsible to make the drama. He said that he is grateful for the people. He even thanked everyone who watched the drama in the interview. The drama also witnessed a brilliant performance from lead actress Seo Ye Ji, who essayed the bold character of Jo Moon Young. It's Okay To Not Be Okay finale also saw her finally having her 'happy days' after years of trauma and suffering.

Snippets from It's Okay To Not Be Okay finale

