Kirti Kulhari Does Push-ups With A Twist, Maanvi Gagroo Calls It A 'show Off'

The audience has appreciated Kirti Kulhari's fantastic performance in her recent web series Four More Shots Please 2. The show proved to be quite entertaining on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Kirti Kulhari is leaving no stones unturned to entertain her followers with the help of her social media account. As the actor is very active on social media, she keeps posting her day to day activities to keep her fans entertained.

On April 24, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself doing pushups. But her pushup videos are not like any other regular workout videos. In the video, Kirti Kulhari has added a twist to the regular pushups. Here, Kirti Kulhari is actually doing pushups wearing a stunning Lehenga. Kirti Kulhari captioned the video as "Some dedication to #pushups here #kirtikulhari ...🙄🤓😍yes, haven learnt to go down all the way..but soon 😁 also FYI my knees are not bent here, doing the regular ones🙃 #FourMoreShotsPlease ♥️ @goldandglittr u r always there to capture all the madness I am into 🤫".

Here is a look at the video of Kirti Kulhari's pushups with a twist

In the caption of the video, Kirti admitted that she has not gone down all way and also that her legs are not bent. Several fans reacted to this video. The fans could not help but adore their favourite actor's new style. Apart from the video, the one thing that the fans noticed is Maanvi Gagroo comment on the video. Maanvi Gagroo is Kirti Kulhari's co-star from Four More Shots Please 2. Maanvi Gagroo called Kirti Kulhari a "Show off 🙄".

Here is a look at the comments on Kirti Kulhari's video

Kirti Kulhari last featured in the web series Four More Shots Please 2. In the Amazon Prime series, she was sharing the screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. The viewers lauded Kirti Kulhari and the rest of the cast for their performance in Four More Shots Please 2. Reports suggest that Kirti Kulhari is roped in for the second season of Criminal Justice.

