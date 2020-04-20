Kirti Kulhari To Star In Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice' Season 2

Actor Kirti Kulhari is receiving praise for her acting in the much-acclaimed web series Four More Shots Please! season 2 that has recently released on Amazon Prime. And seems like the actor is all set to woo her fans in another series. As per reports, Kirti Kulhari has been roped in for Hotstar Special's Criminal Justice season 2.

According to reports, the makers of the hit web-series promises that Criminal Justice season 2 will be more gripping and engaging compared to the first season. It was also reported that the first season received a great response from critics and viewers. The second season will reportedly be told from a female’s point of view, unlike the first one.

The first season of Criminal Justice revolved around a young man who was accused of murder after a one-night stand. It is reported that the second season of Criminal Justice will follow the journey of a woman who after killing her abusive husband goes through a tough trail. The season one of Criminal Justice starred Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Rucha Inamdar, Jagat Rawat, Anupriya Goenka, Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

It is also reported that apart from Kirti Kulhari, the web series will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashist and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles. Season two of Criminal Justice is being helmed by Arjun Mukherjee and Rohan Sippy. A close source told reports that Kirti Kulhari has been finalised to play the lead role, but the paperwork and more legalities have been put on hold due to the given condition.

