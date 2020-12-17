Kirti Kulhari Talks About 'Criminal Justice 2', Says 'It Was One Of My Toughest Roles'

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently opened up about shooting 'Criminal Justice 2' and all the difficulties she faced while filming, in an interview with Mid Day. The actor also talked a bit about the motivation behind wanting to play such a complex role and also talked a bit about the cast of the show. Read ahead to know more.

Kirti Kulhari's web series

Actor Kirti Kulhari's upcoming web-series 'Criminal Justice 2' has already enticed fans. While the actor was seen playing strong roles in her previous works, in this series she will be seen as a woman who is on a trial for murder. The show is based on a famous British TV show called Criminal Justice, that received wide-spread love by fans and will release soon on Disney+Hotstar.

Kirti started her interview by comparing her role in her previous series and added - 'What a digression'. She then explained that her current role was the complete opposite of the role she had played in her last show and that was the sole reason why she took up the offer. Elaborating on the subject, the actor added that she liked 'surprising herself' and that she wanted to go 'from one role to another and exploring different shades of human nature'.

Kirti then talked a bit her character in the show, Anuradha, and mentioned that she 'personified victimhood'. She also added that Anuradha was a very 'intense and dark' character as well. In the show, Kirti's character will be seen confessing to killing her husband which will lead to a conclusion that her case will be an easy one. But then legal counsel Madhav Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) will change the entire game. Kirti also added that she thought Pankaj Tripathi had a very 'interesting character' and was jealous that he was having a lot of fun with his role.

Kirti then explained that 'The general idea' was 'that characters can communicate only through dialogues' and this is what the cast wanted to challenge. She then added that in the show she had to 'say a lot through' her silence. The actor finally mentioned - 'It was one of my toughest roles'.

