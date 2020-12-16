Kirti Kulhari Shares A Snippet From 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'; Take A Look

On December 16, 2020, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video clip of her role in upcoming web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. In the clip, Kirti can be seen wearing a checked brown coloured kurta. Her hair is tied in a ponytail. She can be seen wearing subtle make-up.

Kirti Kulhari plays prime accused in upcoming crime-thriller

Atop her picture in the clip, ‘The News of India’ can be read along with a serial number and date, 29 November 2020. The headline of the ‘virtual newspaper’ reads ‘Anu Chandra confesses to stabbing her husband Bikram Chandra’. Along with the short clip, Kirti pens, “What made Anu Chandra stab her seemingly perfect husband in the middle of the night? The answers lie beyond the truth. Hostar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, 24th Dec only on @disneyplushotstarvip @bbcstudiosindia @applausesocial ‘#CriminalJustice’, ‘BehindClosedDoors’”.

Kirti’s post attracted huge reaction from her fans and followers. A fan commented, “Eagerly waiting” with a pair of heart-eyed face and a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “That’s going to be one of your best performance I believe”. A user commented, “I am so happy to see Criminal Justice Season: behind closed doors that I have watched the season 1 of Criminal Justice Twice” with a winking face and a monkey face emoticon. Another fan complimented the beauty wrote, “Your acting @kirtikulhari” with a red heart and a fire emoticon.

The trailer of the upcoming web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors was released on December 10, 2020. In the crime thriller along with Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi and Jisshu Sengupta will also be seen in pivotal roles. The series will be premiering on the streaming site Disney+ Hotstar VIP on December 24, 2020.

In the crime-thriller drama, Kirti plays the prime accused Anuradha Chandra who has confessed to stabbing her hubby Bikram Chandra who is a well-known lawyer. Many believe it to be an open-and-shut case, as Anu’s silence and unwillingness to defend herself raises questions. Pankaj returns to the second season as Madhav. In the trailer, we can see him leaving his newly wedded wife to work on Anu’s case. In the latter scene, we can see him being disappointed as she doesn’t cooperate with him.

Image Source: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

