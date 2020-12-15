Kirti Kulhari 'dazzles' In A Saree As She E-promotes Her Web Series 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Kirti Kulhari often takes to social media platforms to give major fashion goals to her fans. On Tuesday, December 15, the Pink star surprised the fashion police yet again by ‘dazzling’ in a multi-coloured traditional ensemble. She, took to Instagram, to share a slew of stunning pictures which has created a tremendous buzz amongst her fans.

Kirti Kulhari ‘dazzles’ in a Saree

In the pictures shared by the actor, she can be seen donning a striped saree which is paired with a matching striped blouse. As mentioned in her caption, the gorgeous saree is designed by Pranay Baidya. Kirti kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessories and makeup. She opted for drop-down earrings by Amrapali Jewels to go with her attire.

Nude makeup with matching lips and highlighted cheeks completed her makeup for the look. The actor left her wavy hair open to round off her traditional ensemble. While e-promoting her upcoming series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the actor expressed that she is ‘dazzling’ her way through. Check it out here:

And I dazzled my way through... 🌈 E-promotions #criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors #24dec2020

Even during the trailer launch of Criminal Justice, Kirti was seen donning an elegant off-white Saree by designer Shanti Banaras. The saree was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. This time, the actor accessorised her attire with statement gold accessories including earrings, neckpiece and thin bangles. With nude eyes and lips, her look was completed with a neat bun hair-do. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. It is the sequel of Tigmanshu Dhulia directed crime thriller titled Criminal Justice. The sequel version will see the addition of Kirti and Jisshu Sengupta, while Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht will be seen reprising their roles. Apart from this, Kirti will also feature in Ribhu Dasgupta directorial venture, The Girl on the Train. The film is based on the British novel of the same name by author Paula Hawkins.

(Promo Image Source: Kirti Kulhari Instagram & Pic Credit Chandrahas Prabhu)

