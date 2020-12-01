Kirti Kulhari Shares A Glimpse Of Her Visit To The Theatres Following The New Guidelines

Popular Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the moments from her visit to the theatres after quite a long time. As the theatres were closed for a long duration due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were asked to open recently, many people went to the theatres to finally get the old feeling of watching movies. Let’s take a look at Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram photos where she shared how delighted she was to be back to the theatres.

‘Back to the theatre’

Kirti Kulhari recently visited the theatres when they were opened after a long span of time. She shared these pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption in which she asked everyone to support each other after this long pause.

The actor stated that she knows how things have been tough for everyone, everywhere and how she is being careful, cautious and doing her bit in supporting her industry and many others. She also stated that she is doing this because everyone is together and connected in the recent pandemic situation. She also urged everyone to support each other in every possible way they can.

Kirti Kulhari’s photos consisted of glimpses from her time spent in the theatres. In the first picture, she can be seen standing and posing right outside the movie auditorium. She can be seen wearing a beige coloured t-shirt dress with a neckpiece, watch and a denim jacket to go with. She paired her outfit with a set of beige coloured sneakers and pink socks.

She kept it casual and tied her hair. In the second picture, she can be seen posing on a couch while waiting outside the movie auditorium. In the last one, she shared a glimpse from inside the movie theatre in order to show the new normal sitting arrangement. She can be seen sitting on one of the seats with her mask on. The sitting arrangement depicted how everyone will now have to sit on an alternative seat in order to follow social distancing in the crucial time of the coronavirus pandemic.

All her fans took to the comment section to shower their love on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram pictures and stated how beautiful she was looking. Many others also added heart and flying kiss emojis to show how much they love her pictures. See how they reacted to Kirti Kulhari’s photos on Instagram.

