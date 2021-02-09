Know About Ali Skovbye, Who Played Young Tully Hart In 'Firefly Lane'

Netflix’s Firefly Lane was released on February 3. The series that is created by Maggie Friedman, and is based on the novel of the same name, is written by Kristin Hannah. The Firefly Lane cast includes Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in lead roles among others. The show has a garnered a huge following in just a few days of its release and has gained positive reviews from fans. Read ahead to know more about the show.

Ali Skovbye in Firefly Lane

Ali Skovbye plays the role of a younger version of Katherine Heigl's character Tully Hart in the show. Her character is the rebellious half of the duo. She has powerful chemistry with Kate who is played by both Roan Curtis and Sarah Chalke in the show.

Roan Curtis and Ali Skovbye, both play the role of friends during their teen years. On the other hand, Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke portray them as adults. The Firefly Lane cast also includes Ben Lawson, Johnny Ryan, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Paul McGillion.

Firefly Lane on Netflix revolves around Kate and Tully’s friendship from their teen years through their 40s. The show depicts their career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along the way. The only thing that remains constant in their lives is having each other’s side.

Ali Skovbye's Instagram

Ali Skovbye shared several posts about the show on Instagram. Ahead of the release, she shared a promo video of the show in which one can see her. A story of best friends is narrated in the background while the friends play in the garden. In her caption, she had mentioned that she was very proud of the show and it was coming soon to Netflix.

Ali Skovbye's Breakthrough

Ali Skovbye is well known for her role in the film Breakthrough. It is a drama film that released in 2019 on Disney+ Hotstar. The story is about a 14-year-old boy who falls into an icy lake and remains unconscious. His mother refuses to give hope and prays for his recovery. Ali played the role of Emma in the movie. Breakthrough has an IMDb rating of 6.2.

