Did Johnny Die In 'Firefly Lane'? Here Is The Character's Fate

Netflix’s Firefly Lane has captivated many fans ever since the show was released on February 3. The comedy-drama series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in lead roles. Created by Maggie Friedman, the show is based on the novel which goes by the same name, written by Kristin Hannah. Find out did Johnny die in Firefly Lane but be aware of the spoiler alerts.

Did Johnny die in Firefly Lane?

When we last saw Johnny Ryan, we see that he and Kate have rekindled their relationship after officially signing their divorce papers in 2003. The estrange couple shares a night of passion before Johnny leaves for Iraq in pursuit of his dream of being a foreign war correspondent. While everything seems to be going fine for him, we later see a landmine go off and Johnny’s unconscious body laying nearby.

While audiences don’t see him in the flash-forward funeral scenes, hence it could be that he is dead too. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet. We only get glimpses of Kate, Tully, and Kate's brother Sean. Later we see that Kate and Johnny's daughter Marah are also there. In fact, Marah actually drives her mom to the funeral and Kate is shown not wearing a wedding ring.

Of course, that doesn't exactly mean that Johnny is dead in the show. After all, Kate did sign divorce papers in episode eight, hence it is possible that they are still together, but not legally married. Plus, we get to know that it is the funeral of Kate's father, perhaps Johnny offered to drive Kate's mother to the funeral separately. It could also be that he's already at the church helping get everything in order. Hence, Johnny fate is not revealed, season 2 of the show will delve deeper into Johnny’s fate.

Firefly Lane movie on Netflix: Get to know the cast

According to Netflix, 42-year-old actor Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star respectively as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, ‘odd-couple’ best friends at high school and beyond. Other cast members include Beau Garrett, Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully. The first season of the show has 10 episodes all of which were released on Netflix in one go.

Firefly Lane: The Premise

The story of Firefly Lane begins in 1974 when both friends are teenagers, introvert Kate Mularkey is shocked when the coolest girl in school, Tully Hart, moves in across the street. The pair strikes up a friendship. As they grow up, Tully, who has never gotten over her mother leaving the family home, begins using men and then a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval.

However, when she takes a moment to pause and look around her, she finds that in reality, she is very lonely. Meanwhile, all Kate wants is a family, and is determined to settle down. But, when she is granted her wish, she begins envying the jet-setting lifestyle that Tully now leads. Together the duo experiences the highs and lows of life, love and their friendship.

