Know Filming Locations Of American Teen Drama 'Dare Me'

Dare Me is an American teen drama television series based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott. The series follows the lives of high school cheerleaders who live in a small Midwestern town. The fans of the show have often wondered "where was Dare Me filmed" or look for "Dare Me filming locations". Here is more information about the same, read on.

Dare Me shooting locations

According to a report in The Globe and Mail, the series has majorly been filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The media portal further states that parts of the series have been shot at Hamilton. The series doubled the locations as the Midwest. The shooting for the series commenced on April 22nd, 2019.

The plot of 'Dare Me'

The story of Dare Me revolves around competitive cheerleaders. The plot explores what happens when cheerleading squad captain Beth and her obedient friend Addy clash with Collette French. The series portrays a number of emotions like jealousy, obsession and power throughout the series.

Cast details of Dare Me

The teen drama is developed by Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore. The series star Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, Paul Fitzgerald and Alison Thornton. The show is available to watch on Netflix, with all 10 episodes available to stream.

The trailer of Dare Me shows a montage of pictures from the series. In the trailer, it is revealed that the journey of the high school cheerleaders won’t be a usual one. Watch the trailer below.

'Dare Me' season 1 on Netflix: Review

Dare Me has received a rating of 6.7/10 stars on IMDb by over 2900 users.

