Kubbra Sait Finds 'perfect Spot To Take Photo' On Her Day Trek To Galtee Mountains

Kubbra Sait is quite active on her Instagram handle and keeps giving sneak peeks of her travel times with her family and friends. Kubbra Sait recently took to her Instagram handle and shared yet another picture of her from her trek to Galtee Mountains. See Kubbra Sait’s travel photos.

‘Saturday done right’

Kubbra Sait’s Instagram posts are evidence that she loves travelling. She keeps her fans entertained by sharing glimpses from her travel diaries. In her recent post, she can be seen posing in the Galtee Mountains with a vibrant smile on her face. In the caption, she stated that she started with climbing a mountain and ended up at a lake. While on the lakeside, she felt that it was the perfect spot to take a photo and then trace steps back home. The moment she posted this picture, her fans came out rushing to compliment her picture. Her fans loved her recent picture and stated as to how she looked breathtakingly beautiful and also loved the view. Let’s take a look at some of the comments under her recent post.



As her fans know, Kubbra Sait loves to travel. They wait for her pictures from her travelling times. Here’s another set of memories from her travel diaries.

Also Read Nia Sharma Hits 5 Mn Follower Mark On Instagram, Expresses Gratitude To Fans

Also Read Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet On Instagram, Read Her Beautiful Poems

Kubbra also shared a video clip of her time while hiking in the Galtee Mountains. In the video clip, she made her fans show some breathtaking beauty around the Galtees. She also gave glimpses of herself and her friends having a ball during their hike on the mountains.

Kubbra Sait was seen exploring yet another place around the mountains in Ireland. She shared a bunch of beautiful moments from her hiking time in Ireland. In the first few pictures, she shared some stunning views of the mountainous areas of Ireland. In the caption, she mentioned how her weekend was. She stated about their little hike before the mountain of work. In the latter pictures, she shared some moments with her friends and added as to how the air was crisp where the fairies came out to play. In the end, she added how Ireland is a mystical little heaven.

Also Read Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram Proves She Is 'plant Mommy', Take A Look

Also Read Kubbra Sait Enjoys Beauty Of Knockfierna On Weekend Trek

Image Source- Kubbra Sait's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.