Kunal Kemmu Announces New Episodes Of Abhay 2, Says ‘time To Get Back On Road To Justice’

Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2 has been receiving some favourable responses from netizens for its performances and the gritty plotline. The actor recently took to his social media to announce the release of the new episodes of the series. He also shared a new poster of Abhay 2 with the announcement.

Kunal Kemmu announces the new episodes of Abhay 2

The poster has Kunal along with Ram Kapoor who is playing the main antagonist in the series. The poster also shows actor Indraneil Sengupta sporting a bloodied chest and a menacing expression while holding a Kalash on his hand. The poster further shows Nidhi Singh who can be seen giving an intense expression. By the looks of it, both the actors will be essaying a negative role in the crime series.

The Lootcase actor captioned the poster by announcing that the new episodes of Abhay 2 are streaming now on the OTT platform, Zee5. The Go Goa Gone actor also wrote, 'The wait is over, time to get back on #TheRoadToJustice'. The second season of Abhay also stars Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag, Asha Negi, Raghav Juyal and Asheema Vardhan in pivotal roles. Fans also expressed their excitement in the comments section. Take a look at the poster shared by Kunal along with the reaction of some fans.

About the show Abhay

Talking about the show, Kunal had made his debut in the digital space with the crime web series, Abhay. The show released in the year 2019 on the OTT streaming platform, Zee5, and was helmed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishq and Fida fame. The show had eight episodes which had seen Kunal as SP Abhay Pratap Singh trying to battle a challenging case. The series had managed to strike a positive chord with the audience.

The trailer of Abhay 2 had shown Kunal pitted against three menacing criminals. Out of all of them, Ram Kapoor's character is the most terrifying antagonist who has a personal vendetta against Abhay and raises trouble for him by keeping some school children hostage on their bus. Abhay has to crack some challenges given by Ram's character to save the lives of the children.

