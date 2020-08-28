Kunal Kemmu Flaunts Ripped Abs, Says 'to Make Things Happen You Gotta Get Out Of Bed'

On August 27, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him, in which he was seen posing shirtless. The actor flaunted his ripped body and abs. In the picture, Kunal was seen posing for the click while extending his hand towards an alarm. Instagramming the picture, he wrote a caption, which read, "To make things happen you gotta get out of bed.. even if it’s just to turn off the alarm". Scroll down to take a look at Kunal Kemmu's recent Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the Go Goa Gone actor's post managed to ba more than 157k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, his 1.7M followers went gaga over his post. A fan wrote, "That underrated body though" along with a heart-eye, fire and red-heart emoticon. Another Instagram user asserted, "STOP raising the temp" while another comment read, "Wow! Why so hot". Giving a compliment to Kunal, a fan wrote a brief comment, which read, "I don't about others but you are acing the ageing like the finest wine". On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons.

A peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

The Bhaag Johnny actor's social media wall is flooded with pictures of himself in various attires. In a series, titled 'Khemster clicks', he shared two pictures, in which he was seen sporting a formal look in a white shirt teamed with a black tie. In the caption of one of the pictures in the series, he mentioned the theme as self-indulgence and also clarified that it is not a selfie but a proper photograph. Kunal Kemmu also compared the style and look to that of John Wick.

Talking about the professional front of the 37-year-old actor, he is currently basking in the success of the second installment of his web-series Abhay, which started streaming from August 14 on ZEE5 Premium. The crime-thriller web-series also featured Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Kunal was also seen in the latest offering of streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar, Lootcase. His last theatrical release Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Anil Kapoor, was also a commercial hit.

