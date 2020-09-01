Ram Kapoor's Net Worth As The 'Abhay 2' Actor Rings In His 47th Birthday Today; Read

Ram Kapoor kick-started his career in 1998 by starring in the television show, Heena. After which, he did back-to-back shows. Ram dipped his toes in Bollywood in 2001, with his appearance in the movie, Monsoon Wedding. Ever since then, Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Here's a look at Ram Kapoor's net worth.

Ram Kapoor's net worth

According to the report of Networthier.com, Ram Kapoor's net worth is Rs 14 crore ($2 Million). Ram Kapoor's net worth is apprehensive of his appearances in several television shows, movies and web series. Reportedly, Ram Kapoor studied at the Kodaikanal International School, after his early schooling. After graduating, he was passionate to get into the filming line. He flew to Los Angeles to study filmmaking.

Ram Kapoor's career

Ram Kapoor won many hearts with his role in the show, Kehta Hai Dil. He has been a part of hit television series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Basera among others. His acting charisma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Tyohaar Ki Thaali were very well-received.

As far as his career in movies is concerned, Ram has worked with biggies like Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Warina Hussain, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan among others. Some of his notable work is in films like Loveyatri, Thappad, Humshakals, Student Of The Year, Udaan among others. In 2020, Ram Kapoor was a part of the web show, Abhay 2, alongside Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Chunky Panday. Abhay 2 streams on Zee5. The show received positive reviews from the audience.

As Ram Kapoor turns 47 on September 1, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans took to Twitter and shared stills from her movies and shows and penned sweet wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Happy birthday to the king, Ram Kapoor. May every Birthday remind you of the number of people who love you and can't do without you. I am not of them. WIsh you many many returns of the day."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE KING

THE RAM KAPOOR

MAY EVERY BIRTHDAY

REMIND YOU THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE

WHO LOVE YOU & CAN'T DO WITHOUT YOU

I'M ONE OF THEM!!

WISH YOU MANY MANY HAPPY RETURN OF THE DAY...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM KAPOOR SIR..🎂🎂🍾🍾🥂🥂🍻🍻🎉🎉🎊🎊🎁🎁🎈❤

@IAMRAMKAPOOR pic.twitter.com/nXnLOPjxv4 — Sweta Prasad (@SwetaPr62995678) September 1, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

