Filmyzilla Leaks Kunal Kemmu Starrer 'Abhay 2'

Filmyzilla is majorly known for sharing movies and television shows online, illegally. This pirated website is infamous for leaking movies, television shows, and web series as soon as they premiere. Filmyzilla has a huge collection of Bollywood, Hollywood, regional movies, and television/web series. Filmyzilla also leaks popular shows from OTT platforms, the latest one being the Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2. Read on:

Also Read | Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Filmyzilla leaks Abhay 2

Filmyzilla has now leaked Abhay 2 on its site. Abhay 2 is a crime thriller drama web-series that was released on the OTT platform, Zee 5, on August 14, 2020. It is the second instalment to the web-series, titled Abhay that premiered on February 7, 2019. The first season of the web-series featured Kunal Khemu, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Sandeepa Dhar as the lead characters. Inspired by true events, the plot of the first season of the show revolves around a very sharp and intelligent investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has ventured into the dark and violent world of crime in order to save the lives of innocent people, while also dealing with his own personal demons. The first season of the show comprised of eight episodes.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Netflix's 'Cursed' Web Series To Watch Online And Download

Abhay 2 also stars Kunal Kemmu as the lead character, with Ram Kapoor and Chunkey Panday playing the antagonists. This season of the show is directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by B. P. Singh. The second season is in continuation of the events that took place in the first season. The plot of the second season of the web-series revolves around Abhay (played by Kunal Kemmu) who gets dragged into the world of evil and corruption while solving a case.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Premiere

Filmyzilla is one of the biggest piracy websites in India. This website steals millions from the Indian film industry by illegally sharing copyrighted material. Other popular movies and web-series leaked by Filmyzilla include The Lion King, Paatal Lok, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, and many more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Gulabo Sitabo' Movie To Watch Online And Download

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.