Lawsuit Filed Against 'Borat' Team By Holocaust Survivor's Estate For Tricking Them

Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat has now embroiled itself into a controversy after an estate of a Holocaust survivor allegedly filed a legal case against the makers, as reported by TMZ. The estate claims that the team tricked her by informing that they were filming for a documentary and not a comedy film. Borat 2 was scheduled to release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. However, after the lawsuit, the release may postpone because the estate demands her scenes to be yanked prior to its release.

Judith Dim Evans’ estate alleges that the late Holocaust survivor was contacted by the team for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Evans was told that she would be speaking about the Holocaust for a documentary that would focus on Jewish culture and the Holocaust. However, this wasn’t the case as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a mockumentary comedy film.

ALSO READ| Borat 2 Cast: Read All About The Actors Who Will Reprise Their Roles In The Sequel

The estate also reportedly added that Evans travelled to Atlanta with a friend to be interviewed by Sacha Baron Cohen and at no point during the interaction, she was told that it was a comedy shoot. When she found out about it, she was reportedly ‘upset and horrified’. Further on, the creators of the film have allegedly offered to pay her for the participation. However, the estate has reportedly refused to do so.

ALSO READ| Borat 2 Trailer Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Causes Mayhem Again With Impeccable Comic Timing

The lawsuit was filed against Amazon and Oak Springs Production, on behalf of Evans’ daughter, as her mother passed away this summer. She wants her mother’s clips to be deleted from the film and has demanded $75,000 for the damages. The lead actor Cohen’s name isn’t added in the lawsuit, as suggested by the portal.

ALSO READ| Re-imagining 'Borat' Cast In South Indian Films, Can You See Rana Daggubati As Borat? Read

About Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Borat 2 which is also titled as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is a forthcoming mockumentary comedy film. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen as the television personality Borat Sagdiyev, the Borat sequel hits the Amazon Prime Video this month. The premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the primary film. It will essay how fourteen years after Borat’s release, Sagdiyev returns to the United States from Kazakhstan. However, this time along with discovering American culture, the film also dwells on the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 elections.

ALSO READ| 'Borat 2' To Have A Lengthy Title Just Like Sacha Baron Cohen's Previous Version?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.