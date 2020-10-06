Re-imagining 'Borat' Cast In South Indian Films, Can You See Rana Daggubati As Borat? Read

Borat is a 2006 comedy-drama which was directed by Larry Charles. The plot is based on a reporter from Kazakhstan called Borat Sagdiyev who is sent by his country’s Ministry of Information to make a documentary on America. He leaves his wife, Oksana behind and takes his producer Azamat Bagatov as his companion.

Arriving in New York Borat watches an episode of Baywatch and falls in love with Pamela Anderson. Just then he received a call from his town saying his wife died after being attacked by a bear. He thinks this is the perfect opportunity to make Pamela his wife. He travels across the country and encounters many difficulties, including a fight with Azamat to reach Pamela.

However, Borat meets an African-American prostitute, Leunell on the way. Later, he finally meets Pamela and tries to abduct her when security guards help her. Understanding that nothing is left for him here, Borat returns to Kazakhstan with Leunell and teaches his village all about the American culture. If this movie is remade in South India, here’s a list of actors perfect for it.

Borat Sagdiyev- Rana Daggubati

He is a journalist from Kazakhstan who travels to America to make a documentary on American culture. He is known for being antisemitism, sexism and antiziganism which is also shown to be the norm of the country he hails from. Known for being a good actor, Rana Daggubati seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Sasha Baron Cohen Instagram, Rana Daggubati Instagram

Azamat Bagatov- Prabhas

He is the producer of Borat’s American documentary. He also accompanies him to America. Being a good actor and having great chemistry with Rana Daggubati, Prabhas seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Ken Davitian Instagram, darling_Prabhas_zone Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'Serious Men' Cast In Hollywood, Can You See Leo DiCaprio Play Ayyan Mani?

Also Read: Re-imagining 'Father Of The Bride' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Katrina Play Annie Banks?

Leunell- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is an African-American prostitute who meets Borat at a Southern dinner. At the end of the movie, she returns with Borat to his homeland and they get married. Being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems like just the actor for this role if a South Indian remake of it is made.

Image credit: Leunell Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Pamela Anderson- Kajal Aggarwal

Pamela Anderson played herself in the movie. When Borat first arrives in New York, he falls in love with the actor and travels across the country to meet and marry her. However, their encounter does not go as planned. Being a good actor, Kajal Aggarwal can essay this role.

Image credit: Pamela Anderson Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Also Read: Can Anushka & Priyanka Be Perfect Colleagues In Rizzoli And Isles' Bollywood Remake?

Also Read: Re-imagining Equalizer 2 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Hrithik Roshan As Robert McCall?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.