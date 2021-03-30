Leah McSweeney's Net Worth, Age And Other Details About 'The Real Housewives' Star

Leah McSweeney is an American television personality and fashion designer, well known for appearing in the reality show The Real Housewives of New York City since 2020. She will next be seen in the 13th season of the show, which is set to premiere on May 4, 2021. She is also the founder and CEO of her esteemed clothing line, Married to the Mob, which she launched in 2004. Read more to find out about Leah McSweeney's net worth, her income, age and other details about her life here.

About Leah Mc Sweeney's Net Worth

In 2019, Leah McSweeney's net worth was little more than $1 million, according to Screen Rant. Since she joined the main cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2020, her net worth was close to $2.4 million. In 2021, her net worth was estimated to be around $3.5 million.

About Leah McSweeney's Income

McSweeney was reportedly earning approximately $3,000 per episode when she joined the series in Season 12, which is what most cast members receive during their first year on the show. According to various reports, McSweeney received a $7,000 episode pay increase for the next season, making her total income from the show $10,000 per episode. Her clothing brand Married to the Mob had an initial investment of $75,000 in 2004, since then, Married to the Mob has made a massive name for itself, where stars like Lady Gaga and Fergie have been spotted wearing outfits from her brand.

Her clothing brand also has collaborations with KAWS, MCM, Nike, Reebok, Alife, and Colette among others. Along with this, she develops her income contributing to Mass Appeal, to Penthouse magazine as a regular advice columnist and to Hypebeast – an online publication where she writes about her life as a mother, a founder of a clothing line and style. Leah McSweeney also has a podcast called Improper Etiquette, which has more than a hundred episodes and is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Leah McSweeney's age and other details

Leah McSweeney's age is 38 years and she was born in New York City. She gave birth to her only child with Cristofaro, daughter Kier Marie, in 2007. Leah has a very active presence on social media where she makes her opinions known while also advertising her clothing line. She criticised the show's network for "lack of diversity" after which they introduced Eboni K. Williams as the first "black housewife' in season 13. According to Cinemaholic, Leah McSweeney suffers from Bipolar II Disorder and is an advocate for mental health awareness. She revealed that she was diagnosed with the disorder since she was 30.

She has also spoken openly about her issues with alcohol and how it may have been a contributing factor to her lifestyle. She reportedly had a tough time in school, where she was expelled from Convent of the Sacred Heart leading her family to move to Connecticut to finish her schooling. Leah's mother Bunny also did not speak to her after she started drinking again. Currently, fans of The Real Housewives are awaiting the 13th season to find out what Leah has to say about her relationships.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Pic Source: Leah McSweeney via Instagram