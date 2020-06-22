Lee Min Ho's Horse From 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Has His Own Celebrity Instagram Page

Maximus the Horse, real name Benjamin, pretty much became a celebrity in his own right after the stunning success of The King: Eternal Monarch. The horse was an integral part of The King: Eternal Monarch and was one of Lee Min Ho's closest companions on the show. Maximus the Horse was always a celebrity, even before The King: Eternal Monarch, but after the show, he has become one of the most renowned celebrity horses in the world. He even has his own personal Instagram page.

Lee Min Ho's horse, Benjamin was trained by the centre of Kims Horse in South Korea. Maximus the Horse, aka Benjamin, even starred in various South Korean commercials, including a commercial for KT Olleh, a massive South Korean company.

Benjamin has also starred alongside rapper Dok2 in his album Show Me The Money. Besides The King: Eternal Monarch, the horse has also featured in the Korean variety show Will We Love Again 2. Benjamin's most recent appearance was in TWICE's popular album More & More. According to recent reports, Benjamin will next be seen in another JTBC drama after the end of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Actor Lee Min Ho also seems to have a close bond with Maximus the Horse. Lee Min Ho shared several scenes with the horse in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor constantly fed Benjamin (Maximus the Horse), talked to it, and made sure that the horse was always okay. Benjamin was just as important to the show as Lee Min Ho. Lee Min Ho's love for Benjamin was evident when the actor sent the house a gift basket after the end of The King: Eternal Monarch.

The above pictures and videos were shared online by Maximus the Horse's official Instagram page, kims_horse. Lee Min Ho sent Benjamin a basket full of his favourite fruits and food items. On the gift card sent with the basket, Lee Min Ho thanked Maximus the Horse for his hard work during the filming of The King: Eternal Monarch.

[Image from @kims_horse Instagram]

