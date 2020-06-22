DJ Khaled Wears A Full Hazmat Suit As He Heads To A Dentist Appointment; See Pic

The USA might have seen several states deciding to ease the restrictions laid down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but music producer Dj Khaled does not 'play games'. The US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled was seen donning a complete hazmat suit as he made his way to the dentist's appointment. Khaled was equipped with PPEs ranging from gloves, face masks and going the extra mile with shoe covers as he walked out of his 'crib' for the first time in three and a half months, as revealed by Dj Khaled on his Instagram. Check it out below -

DJ Khaled steps out in a full hazmat suit

The 44-year-old Wild Thoughts hitmaker took to his Instagram and also explained the reason behind him stepping out of his house after months. The music producer revealed that he had to get a mandatory root canal procedure at the dentist. He explained that the pain in his teeth had been bothering him for 15 years and it needed to be removed. Khaled also shared a series of photos from the root canal surgery he underwent. Check it out below -

If the photos did not help showcase the music producer's intense root canal surgery, he also posted a 6 minutes 20 seconds long vlog-style video on his Instagram. The video begins with Dj Khaled being seated in his car talking to the camera as he puts on the hazmat suit. The producer states that he refuses to accept the pain that he has been experiencing for 15 years just moments before he completely suits up and heads to the dentist. Khaled then goes under an intense rot canal procedure which comprises a total of four medical caregivers working to fix his teeth. Check out the video below -

DJ Khaled later also posted a photo from after his surgery on his Instagram. The music producer can be seen seated in his car with luxurious red interiors as he wears a band around his face to keep his teeth intact after the surgery. He had later revealed in his Instagram live that he first contacted his kids after the surgery as he was concerned about them.

