Can Alaya F Pull Off Mila Kunis' Spunky Jackie Burkhart From 'That 70s Show'? Check Out

That 70s Show is one of the most popular American shows. It was a period sitcom that aired from 1998 to 2006. It covered the lives of six teenagers from 1976 to 1979. The teenagers struggle to lead a good life while finding their way through adolescence. That 70s Show is directed by David Trainer while the creating credits go to Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil. If this sitcom was created in Bollywood, here’s a list of the cast who would be perfect for the role.

Eric Forman- Ayushmann Khurrana

Eric is the main member of the group, sort of the leader because the other teenagers hang out in his basement. He is also known to be overly obsessed with Star Wars. Being a good actor, Ayushmann Khurrana would be perfect for the role

Image credit: Topher Grace Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Jackie Burkhart- Alaya F

Jackie is the youngest member of the group but nonetheless very bossy. She is also known to be rich. Jackie always likes to be the centre of attention. Being a good actor, Alaya F would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: MilaKunisofficial Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Michael Kelso-Sidharth Malhotra

Kelso is the dumbest member of the group but was very attractive. This is how he became a part of Eric’s gang. Later in the show, he has a baby with Brooke and also becomes a police officer. Known for his acting, Sidharth Malhotra would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: AshtonKuchterdaily Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Steven Hyde-Ranveer Singh

Hyde is the most sarcastic member of the game with a nonchalance attitude. Eric and his family let him stay with them and also looked after him. Being a great actor, Ranveer Singh seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Danny Masterson Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Donna Pinciotti- Kriti Sanon

Donna is the next-door neighbour of Eric and also a part of the gang. She and Eric date for some time but they broke up eventually. Kriti Sanon seems to be perfect for this role owing to her great acting skills.

Image credit: Laura Prepon Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

Fez- Vicky Kaushal

Fez is a foreign-exchange student who luckily gets adopted by Eric’s group. He always tries to impress Jackie and after a lot of effort from his side, the two start dating eventually towards the end of the show. Known for his good acting skills, Vicky Kaushal seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Wilmer Valderrama Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Kitty Foreman- Neena Gupta

She is the Foreman matriarch who is very overprotective of Eric to the point that she suggests Donna manipulated him to date her. After watching her performance as a mother in many Bollywood movies, Neena Gupta seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Debra Jo Rupp Instagram, Neena Gupta Instagram

Red Foreman-Naseeruddin Shah

He is a grumpy war veteran who prefers hunting and fishing. He also thinks Eric is a wimpy kid, too soft for his own good and often ends up calling him names. Known for being a great actor, Naseeruddin Shah seems to be a good choice for this role.

Image credit: Kurtwood Smith Instagram, Naseeruddin Shah Instagram

Bob Pinciotti- Boman Irani

He is the father of Donna and the next-door neighbours of the Foreman. He believes himself to be the ‘man of the house’ because of which his wife, Midge leaves him. Known for being a great actor, Boman Irani would seem like a great fit for this role.

Image credit: DonStark70 Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

