'Lethal Weapon' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2016 Action-comedy Series

Action drama series Lethal Weapon premiered in September 2016 and has three seasons so far. It was created by Matt Miller and is based on the film franchise that goes by the same name. This action-comedy drama series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and its plot revolves around two buddy cops who team up to catch criminals. Audiences wanted to know about the cast of Lethal Weapon and specifically wanted to know who plays Riggs girlfriend on Lethal Weapon? Read ahead to know other details.

Details of the cast of Lethal Weapon

Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh

Damon Wayans played the character of Roger Murtaugh in the series. He is the senior detective in the Los Angeles Police Department. He returned to the force after suffering from a heart attack. He is married and has two children. But he does not like it when he is paired with Martin Riggs who is transferred from Texas.

Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs

Clayne Crawford played the character of Martin Riggs in the series. Martin moves to Los Angeles after his wife and unborn child are murdered. His unorthodox methods of catching criminals often put his and his partner Roger's life in danger. His journey ends with the second season of the show. He is one of the funniest of Lethal Weapon's cast.

Kristen Gutoskie as Molly Hendricks

Kristen Gutoskie essayed the character of Molly Hendricks. Molly and Riggs briefly dated in the second season. She is the former wife of his oldest best friend. The two also plan to move back to Texas.

Jordana Brewster as Dr Maureen Cahil

Jordana Brewster played the role of Dr Maureen Cahil in the series. She is the psychiatrist of the police department. She also treated Martin Riggs and often Roger Murtaugh as well.

Keesha Sharp as Trish Murtaugh

Keesha Sharp played the character of Trish Murtaugh. Trish is Roger's wife and the mother of three children. She works as a defence attorney. She quits her job after she is passed over as the managing director of her law firm.

Kevin Rahm as Captain Brooks Avery

Kevin Rahm played the character of Captain Brooks Avery. Avery is the commanding officer of the Robbery-Homicide Division. He had teamed up with Roger on several cases before Martin came in. He is one of the most intriguing of Lethal Weapon's cast.

Image courtesy- @lethalweaponfox Instagram

