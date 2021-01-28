Halsey And Alev Aydin Get Matching Tattoos During Their Joshua Tree Trip; Check Out

American songstress, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known as Halsey, has taken the internet by a storm with her recent pregnancy photos. Soon to be parents Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin has been garnering heaps of praise and love from fans and celebs. The duo is very close to each other and has also got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet when they went on a trip to Joshua Tree last June, and the tattoos had a peculiar, cosmic meaning.

Amanda Owley, who inked the pair during an interview with People, revealed how Halsey told her something about how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos was at that moment, showing that it was the perfect time to plant seeds on the ground of creation. She also said that they wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth. She also added that they got the tattoos in each other's handwriting, which is a 'pretty intimate' thing to do. Owley also revealed that they practised writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one."

The duo came in on Father's Day last year 'which is cute now that she's pregnant', said Owley. She also revealed that she did not recognize Halsey as she was wearing a mask. She has then asked them to come in later because she was tattooing someone before them and she introduced herself as Ashley. Owley also added that they were 'super humble' and 'awesome'. Halsey then told Owley that she and her beau had been friends for a long time and revealed that Joshua Tree was her 'safe space'.

Revealing details about their time at the tattoo shop, Owley said that they were laughing a lot the whole time. They were definitely really close, says Owley. She also said that their coming to the store was so random.

Sharing a photo back in June with Halsey, Owley captioned the post, "Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev. You may know her better as HALSEY @iamhalsey. 'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is cosmicly [sic] the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree". Take a look at the post below.

