Nitish Govt Will Aid Sushant's Father In Seeking CBI Probe In Death Case: Bihar Minister

As the investigation by Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case is going on alongside Mumbai Police's probe, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said that late actor's father wants a CBI investigation, then there is no reason why it should be blocked. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jha said that the Bihar government will assist the late actor's family if they are keen for a CBI investigation.

2/2 ~ If father of #SushantSinghRajpoot, Shri KK Singh wants a #CBI inquiry in the case, the Bihar Government is willing to assist him.



We are deeply concerned about reports in media about foul play, and therefore wish that fair investigations should get to the bottom of truth. — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) August 1, 2020

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar also slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Bihar's Deputy Sushil Modi has claimed that CM Uddhav is under the pressure of 'Bollywood mafia.' This comes after Republic TV spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who said that it is the duty of Bihar Police to investigate the case.

Sushil Modi in a series of tweets said that Biharis have always suffered in Maharashtra but now, as the Shiv Sena is in alliance with NCP and Congress, it has crossed all limits. He said that Bihar Police is not getting any support from Mumbai Police in their investigation on Sushant's death case. Furthermore, he said 'Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia.'

उद्धव ठाकरे कांग्रेस-संपोषित बालीवुड माफिया के दबाव में हैं, इसलिए सुशांत मामले में जिम्मेदार सभी तत्वों को बचाने पर तुले हैं। कांग्रेस बिहार की जनता को क्या मुँह दिखायेगी? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

'Mumbai police is not inefficient': CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray on Friday spoke for the first time on the case related to Sushant's death and stated that Mumbai Police is not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

Uddhav Thackeray's response comes at the backdrop of criticism by the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and after ED registered money laundering case in the matter. In a taunt to Fadnavis, Uddhav expressed his surprise stating that some politician questions credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a chief minister for five years.

"The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions about the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar. Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do", said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

