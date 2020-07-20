Amit Sadh Thanks 'Breathe' Co-star Abhishek Bachchan, Says ‘you Inspire Me'

Breathe: Into the Shadows has received a lot of appreciation from viewers as well as critics. Recently, the Breathe star, Amit Sadh took to Instagram to express gratitude towards his co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Further, he also wished for the actor’s speedy recovery from the Covid-19 virus. Amit Sadh’s post featured three pictures that seem to be shot during the Breathe: Into the Shadows, shoot. The pictures also reveal Amit Sadh’s bond with Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Amit Sadh's Role In 'Breathe 2' Has Given A Boost To His Rising Net Worth

Sadh captioned the post as, “This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes. My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love Jay and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Jay and Kabir & Avinash. As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon!@breatheamazon #BreatheIntoTheShadows”.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A 'Breathe' Season 3? Find Out About J & Avinash's Future

Amit Sadh received a lot of love from fans for his Instagram post. You can check out Amit Sadh’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: 'Breathe 2' Cast's Net Worth Shows The Actors Know Their Game Well; Details Inside

Source: Amit Sadh's Instagram

Bachchan family tests positive for Coronavirus:

On July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Further, Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. On the other hand, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative for Coronavirus. As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have also tested negative.

ALSO READ: Breathe Season 2: Who Is The 'bad Uncle' In The Story Of Sia And Avinash?

Promo Image Source: Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.