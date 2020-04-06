'The Office' Producers To Make A Working-from-home Series Based On Video Calling

Popular sitcom The Office's executive producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein have announced that they are currently working on a new workplace comedy that will be based on working-from-home. The idea comes in the wake of the current COVID-19 crisis. Read to know more

Working-from-home series

The Office executive producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein revealed the news in an interview with a daily. Silverman said that so many are jumping on daily Zoom meetings for work and beyond and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work. He added that with Paul Lieberstein at the helm, they think that they have a series which would not only bring humour and comfort during this troubling time but it will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come.

The series is said to be about a wunderkind boss who, in an effort to ensure his staff’s connectedness and productivity, asks them all to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day. Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson in The Office, will reportedly helm the series.

The Office is a mockumentary series that depicts the everyday lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, a fictional company branch located in the Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, consisting of nine seasons and 201 episodes. The first season received mix reviews but the popularity increased over the course of time.

The Office originally stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak as the main cast. However, the series experienced several changes to its ensemble cast during its run. Notable stars outside the original main cast include Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, and Ellie Kemper.

