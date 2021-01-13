Lizzie McQuire Cast Expresses Dismay Over Disney's 'ridiculous' Decision To Scrap The Show

Actor Hilary Duff, back in December, went on to announce an unfortunate piece of news for all the ardent fans of Lizzie McGuire that the reboot version of the classic cult coming-of-age series was cancelled. The announcement came after a public dispute between Hilary and the studio giant Disney. The reason for Lizzie McGuire’s cancellation was reported to be creative and visionary differences. Now, the cast of Lizzie McGuire, while interacting with E!, opened up about the disappointment felt after the entire project was shelved.

ALSO READ| Where Lizzie Mcguire Star Cast Is Now And What Are They Upto; Details Here

Robert Carradine aka Lizzie’s father on the famous show while expressing his confusion stated that Disney’s representatives were present at the script reading of the show. According to him, every single step in the trajectory should get a ‘green light’ by someone who is at the top position. Hence, the entire team went all the trouble to decide and at the last minute, ‘out of the blue’, the giant needed the show to be ‘kid-friendly’, which has left Robert confused.

ALSO READ| Hilary Duff And 'Lizzie Mcguire' Cast's Virtual Reunion Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

On the other hand, Hallie Todd, the actor who played the role of Lizzie’s mother, stated that the entire decision was ‘ridiculous’. The fact that the crew reunited and filmed the first two episodes of the revival series made the cancellation more difficult for them. A ‘sad’ Hallie expressed that everyone had the best time when they got together for filming the two episodes.

For her, the time hadn’t passed, except that all the kids were adults now. Hallie finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Disney shelved the entire project for not being kid-friendly. While doing so, she also added that there could have been other motives too. "There's always more to it than you hear, and I certainly am not privy to those conversations in the backroom,” she said.

ALSO READ| Hilary Duff Reveals She Got Eye Infection After Getting Too Many 'COVID-19 Tests At Work'

Jake Thomas, more commonly known as Lizzie’ brother Matt, opined that fans always tell him watching Lizzie McGuire was a staple of their childhood. When he walked on the sets of the reboot version, Jake felt it was an ‘unreal homecoming’. However, the entire project being scrapped has deeply ‘saddened’ him.

ALSO READ| Hilary Duff Announces 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Being Shelved Due To Creative Differences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.