'Love In The Sun' Filming Locations And Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Love in the Sun is a romantic drama helmed by Rich Newey, its script was penned by Joie Botkin. The story of the film revolves around a girl named Alana, who is an app developer and lives in Chicago. Reportedly, the film was appreciated by the Hallmarkies for the actors' graceful and effortless performances, refined cast, and also the beautiful and vibrant locations that are eye-catchy visuals for all the audience. Below given are the locations of the film, ‘Love in the Sun’ filming-

Love in the Sun Filming Locations

Firstly, the film was supposed to film in Hawaii, but later the cast and crew of the film, Love in the Sun travelled to Florida, United States. Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S. and also home to the Miami metropolitan area. As per the reports by The Cinemaholic, the atmosphere benefit, infrastructure along with the workforce, are some of the things that matched the tax benefits to some extent. And this is the reason why the location guides decided to pick Florida as the filming location. Below given are details about the location.

St. Petersburg, Pinellas County

As per The Cinemaholic, filming of several scenes of the film, Love in the Sun took place at Fort De Soto Park, in St. Petersburg. This place is also well-known as Florida’s Sunshine City, and St. Petersburg is located in Pinellas County. The lead female actor of the film, Emeraude, also shared a picture from the beach on her social media page. In the caption, the actor penned “Paradise on set.” Indeed!

Below given are some of the compilation of the BTS's pictures and videos of the lead cast. These pictures clearly show that the cast is having a great and fun time. The Love in the Sun cast is seen filming in the best locations. They are photographed playing with water and also posing by the beach for the camera, on the location.

Shawn Christian, the on-screen father of Alana, posted a video on his Instagram page when he was on the filming location. He shared a video in which he was informing the audience about a wellness treatment centre in St. Petersburg. Take a look at the video below.

Safety Harbor, Pinellas County

At just a 20-30 minutes’ drive from St. Petersburg, Safety Harbor, located in the Pinellas County, doubled up as a filming location for a few scenes in the movie.

The Safety Harbor Government also posted on their Instagram page confirming that Safety Harbor’s Waterfront Park was the backdrop of many film scenes.

Betsy Graver also took to her Instagram and shared with her fans a post which showed her on-way location to the film set in Safety Harbor. Also, her caption shows her love for Otters. The actor also shared a picture announcing her role in the film, Love in the Sun. Betsy Graver portrays the character of Leigha in the film.

Treasure Island, Pinellas County

Some of the scenes of the film, Love in the Sun were are also shot in Pinellas County, Treasure Land at the famous, Sunset Beach. The famous Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, Pinellas County, is famously known for embracing the LGBTQI+ community.

Below is one more picture shared by the actor Betsy Graver, which she clicked on the set in Treasure Island.

Love in the Sun Cast

Emeraude Toubia essays the character of Alana, an app creator who likes keeping to herself.

Tom Maden essays the role of Kai, who is Alana’s love interest in the film.

Shawn Christian is featured in the film as Michael, Alana’s ingenious father.

The supporting cast of the film includes

Cindy Karr as Beth

Betsy Graver as Leigha

John W. Wright as Evan

Diana Garle as Sam

Ashley Jones as Renee

Frank Oakley III as James

Laura Cianciolo as Golfer

Demi Castro as Shop Owner

Steve Heinz as Bike Rider

Yvana Hepburn-Bailey as Office Professional

