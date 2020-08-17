Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Had A Crush On This Hollywood Actor?

Kareen Kapoor recently shared that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The duo has been married for a long time now and even have a son, Taimur. He is loved by fan for the quirky things he has done in front of the camera. But before marrying Saif, Kareena Kapoor had once revealed who her Hollywood crush was. Read further to know more.

Kareena Kapoor's Hollywood crush

It was reported by several different portals that Kareena Kapoor Khan once had a crush on the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Kareena was on a talk show when she was asked if she would cheat on her husband. She has replied to this question that she would do it if it was the Oscar-winning actor. It was also reported that Bebo has a crush on Leo after watching the 1997 superhit James Cameron film Titanic.

Bebo is currently at home in quarantine with the family. She recently celebrated Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday and shared several moments from the celebration on her Instagram feed. In the first post, she shared a video of her and Saif cutting the cake and enjoying the party. Take a look at the clip here.

She also shared a video that included pictures of Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she wrote "Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart ❤️❤️! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!" (sic). Take a look at the post here.

On the work front

Bebo was last seen in Angrezi Medium where she was seen in the role of a police officer. The film was released in the theatres at first but then was released on the digital platform due to the pandemic. Now she will be seen in several different films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and a TV series Poo Diaries. The film Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks hit film Forrest Grump and she will be seen in the film opposite Aamir Khan in the lead role.

