Love In The Time Of Corona Cast: Here's The List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Love in the Time of Corona, a romantic comedy television miniseries, features an ensemble cast of Ava Bellows, Gil Bellows, L Scott Caldwell, Tommy Dorfman, Rya Kihlstedt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rainey Qualley, and Nicolette Robinson in the lead roles. As per reports, the network worked with actors to film the four-episode show. The production happened in the stars’ respective homes, and the filming took place using technology.

Love in the Time of Corona cast includes people who are already around like real husbands, wives, as well as children. The storylines of the show seem relevant and relatable to the audience, who is facing the pandemic. The cast of Love in the Time of Corona describes how this generation is trying learning to love when the whole world is asking them to stay apart. Moreover, the romantic comedy miniseries shows distinct challenges. Know about the cast of Love in the Time of Corona. Read on:

Love in the Time of Corona characters

Leslie Odom Jr as James

Leslie Odom Jr, who is a part of Love in the Time of Corona cast, played husband to his real wife Nicolette Robinson in the show. Usually, James travels a lot for work. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he had to stay at home.

Nicolette Robinson as Sade

Nicolette Robinson is also a part of Love in the Time of Corona cast. As her husband James travels for work, she stays at home with their daughter. But the coronavirus crisis gives her time with James and forces them to re-evaluate their relationship.

Tommy Dorfman as Oscar

Tommy Dorfman is among the cast of Love in the Time of Corona. He plays the role of Oscar, a single stylist, who rejoices the experience of Zoom dates. Tommy Dorfman has previously appeared in various acclaimed series like 13 Reasons Why and Jane the Virgin, among others.

Rainey Qualley as Elle

Among the cast of Love in the Time of Corona, Rainey Qualley plays the role of Elle, Oscar’s roommate. She is an aspiring musician. During the quarantine period amid COVID-19 outbreak, Elle falls in love with her neighbour.

Gil Bellows as Paul

Gil Bellows’ family is a part of the Love in the Time of Corona cast. He plays the role of Paul, who separates from his wife Sarah. But the duo is stuck during the quarantine period as their daughter Sophie goes through a breakup. So, Paul pretends to make their relationship look fine.

Rya Kihlstedt as Sarah

Rya Kihlstedt as Sarah, one of the Love in the Time of Corona characters, is the wife of Gil Bellows, who plays husband to her in the show as well. They plan to separate but stop for the sake of their heartbroken daughter. So, the duo hides their relationship from the young girl.

Ava Bellows as Sophie

Ava Bellows, who is a part of the Love in the Time of Corona cast, plays the role of a 21-year-old girl. Sophie undergoes a breakup and goes through a rough phase in her life. So, during that time, Paul and Sarah understand that their daughter cannot handle the truth about separation and pretend to be happy together.

L Scott Caldwell as Nanda

L Scott Caldwell is a part of the Love in the Time of Corona cast. She essays the role of Nanda, who is planning to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary. But Nanda has to cope with the new resolutions, which reveal that her husband cannot come home from rehab to follow the COVID-19 precautions.

